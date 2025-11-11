Dallas Wings On SI

Exclusive: Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist 'invested' in Dallas Wings rebuild

Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist attended the Hasbro Game Zone event in Dallas this past weekend, as Hasbro partnered with Amazon.

Zain Bando

Maddy Siegrist and Paige Bueckers attend Hasbro Game Zone Event In Dallas at The Shops at Park Lane on November 08. 2025 in Dallas, Texas.
Maddy Siegrist and Paige Bueckers attend Hasbro Game Zone Event In Dallas at The Shops at Park Lane on November 08. 2025 in Dallas, Texas. / (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Hasbro)

This past Saturday, Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist had a chance to fully unwind from the day-to-day grind of the WNBA season that ended earlier this fall and bring back childhood memories along with it.

Bueckers and Siegrist were two of six big-name celebrities in attendance at the Hasbro Game Zone event, which took place at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. Hosting the event was a collaborative effort between Hasbro and Amazon, which witnessed Bueckers and Siegrist meet fans, play interactive games like "Connect 4 Frenzy," and sign autographs.

Bueckers said her being invited to the Hasbro Games was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"I was excited. I grew up playing the classic Connect 4 so the opportunity to play the new Connect 4 Frenzy and to do it with Maddy, made it even better," Bueckers wrote to Dallas Wings on SI.

Bueckers says she enjoys events where the fans are a key vocal point in the experience, recognizing that without their support, the WNBA fanbase and ultimately Wings fans would not give her the full attention she deserves.

Paige Bueckers Continues To Embrace Dallas Community

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrates during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It means a lot because I am still new to the area and want to continue to build my relationship with the community and become really integrated," Bueckers said. "To be able to give back to a place that already believes and supports me so much is amazing."

Siegrist said she feels similarly. Like Bueckers, the duo is going into a new era of Wings basketball with Jose Fernandez leading the charge next season.

"I’m excited about it," Siegrist said. "Coach Fernandez has a great reputation for building strong, competitive programs, and I think his approach will help us take the next step as a team. There’s a lot to look forward to in Dallas."

Bueckers has familiarity with Fernandez from his days at USF while she was at UConn. Bueckers said his "highly regarded" nature in basketball circles is what stands out the most, alongside his highly competitive drive to win at all costs.

"I’m looking forward to working with him," Bueckers said.

Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist Put Trust In Jose Fernandez

South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies.
Mar 10, 2019; Uncasville, CT, USA; South Florida Bulls head coach Jose Fernandez watches from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies during the first half in the women's American Conference Tournament at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Following a 10-34 season this past year, Bueckers and Siegrist agree that a turnaround is inevitable, and they are going to do everything they can to make it happen.

"We are all extremely invested in the success of our team, and really care about each other and the community," Bueckers said. "We have a great young core and amazing pieces to build around. We all approach the game in the right way – prioritizing the right things and wanting to build this thing the right way with the right people.

For now, the offseason continues in Dallas. But, one aspect remains clear: the vibe around the Wings continues to shift toward upward momentum.

