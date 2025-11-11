Exclusive: Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist 'invested' in Dallas Wings rebuild
This past Saturday, Dallas Wings stars Paige Bueckers and Maddy Siegrist had a chance to fully unwind from the day-to-day grind of the WNBA season that ended earlier this fall and bring back childhood memories along with it.
Bueckers and Siegrist were two of six big-name celebrities in attendance at the Hasbro Game Zone event, which took place at The Shops at Park Lane in Dallas. Hosting the event was a collaborative effort between Hasbro and Amazon, which witnessed Bueckers and Siegrist meet fans, play interactive games like "Connect 4 Frenzy," and sign autographs.
Bueckers said her being invited to the Hasbro Games was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.
"I was excited. I grew up playing the classic Connect 4 so the opportunity to play the new Connect 4 Frenzy and to do it with Maddy, made it even better," Bueckers wrote to Dallas Wings on SI.
Bueckers says she enjoys events where the fans are a key vocal point in the experience, recognizing that without their support, the WNBA fanbase and ultimately Wings fans would not give her the full attention she deserves.
Paige Bueckers Continues To Embrace Dallas Community
"It means a lot because I am still new to the area and want to continue to build my relationship with the community and become really integrated," Bueckers said. "To be able to give back to a place that already believes and supports me so much is amazing."
Siegrist said she feels similarly. Like Bueckers, the duo is going into a new era of Wings basketball with Jose Fernandez leading the charge next season.
"I’m excited about it," Siegrist said. "Coach Fernandez has a great reputation for building strong, competitive programs, and I think his approach will help us take the next step as a team. There’s a lot to look forward to in Dallas."
Bueckers has familiarity with Fernandez from his days at USF while she was at UConn. Bueckers said his "highly regarded" nature in basketball circles is what stands out the most, alongside his highly competitive drive to win at all costs.
"I’m looking forward to working with him," Bueckers said.
Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist Put Trust In Jose Fernandez
Following a 10-34 season this past year, Bueckers and Siegrist agree that a turnaround is inevitable, and they are going to do everything they can to make it happen.
"We are all extremely invested in the success of our team, and really care about each other and the community," Bueckers said. "We have a great young core and amazing pieces to build around. We all approach the game in the right way – prioritizing the right things and wanting to build this thing the right way with the right people.
For now, the offseason continues in Dallas. But, one aspect remains clear: the vibe around the Wings continues to shift toward upward momentum.
