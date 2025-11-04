Jose Fernandez hire could lead Dallas Wings to surprise WNBA Draft choice
The Dallas Wings are bringing in longtime college coach Jose Fernandez to lead the team as their new head coach.
Fernandez thrives as a developmental coach, so that could change how the Wings attack the 2026 WNBA Draft. Awa Fam, a center from Spain, is only 19 years old and has a lot of room for growth, making her a potential project for Fernandez with the Wings.
"The 6-foot-4 Fam is an extremely fluid athlete, and her versatility at her size on both sides of the ball is the major reason she's such a highly rated prospect," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
"... It's easy to envision a future in which she's one of the best players in the world. There's still a long way to go until next spring, but Fam has a real chance to become the first international player to go No. 1 overall since Lauren Jackson in 2001."
Fam could be Fernandez's dream prospect
While other players are coming in polished after their college careers at 22 or 23 years old, Fam will be 19 at the start of the next WNBA season if it's not affected by a potential lockout.
Fam has a lot of potential and whichever team takes her in the draft will be lucky to have her. Considering the fact that the Wings are in a rebuild, it might make sense for the team to take her even if they get the No. 1 overall pick.
There will be arguments to ride the momentum with getting Paige Bueckers last year and pairing her with a more WNBA-ready prospect like her college teammate and girlfriend Azzi Fudd or UCLA center Lauren Betts, but Fam could be the best player four or five years from now under Fernandez's direction.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for April 2026 after the collegiate basketball season.
