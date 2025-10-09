Major change could help Dallas Wings win WNBA Finals
The Dallas Wings are undergoing a massive change in the offseason that should help the organization out tremendously.
The team and city are opening a practice facility in West Oak Cliff. Dallas Wings CEO and managing partner Greg Bibb spoke about the magnitude of the new practice facility and what it means to the team.
“The players will have the best — practice space, treatment and recovery, nutrition, strength and conditioning, and technology,” Bibb said via Dallas Weekly reporter Rashad Miller. “These are the elements essential to putting our athletes in the best position to win and for the Wings to become a championship organization.”
Wings opening new practice facility
The new practice facility will give the Wings a chance to become one of the best organizations in the WNBA. The investment into the franchise is a sign that the Wings want to turn things around after posting the worst record in the league over the past two seasons.
This practice facility will give the team a chance to improve in their quest for a WNBA championship. It will also serve as a place of community for the city of Dallas.
“This facility will allow our team and our city to engage — city and team, city and residents, residents and visitors,” Bibb said via Miller. “We’re creating a place where people can come together, have fun together, and ultimately grow together. That’s the true magic of sport.
“... The Dallas Wings practice facility will also help the team better serve the community by offering more camps, more clinics, more basketball and life skill development, and ultimately more opportunities for Dallas youth. Our professional athletes will serve as role models — not seen from afar on a television or social media platform, but right here in this community’s backyard, in West Oak Cliff.”
The new practice facility is scheduled to open before the Wings tip off for the 2026 season.
