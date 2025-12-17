Mystery surrounding top prospect should intrigue, scare Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings are looking at the top prospects in the 2026 WNBA draft hoping to get Paige Bueckers, the co-star she needs to compete for a championship.
One of the players that could be the pick is Spanish forward Awa Fam, who has a skillset unlike most who have entered the league before her.
"For years, the best players in the WNBA have been versatile forwards: A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, Alyssa Thomas, Nneka Ogwumike, etc. No two of those players are exactly the same, but they all share the ability to make plays inside and outside on both ends of the floor," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
"The athletic, 6-foot-4 Fam looks like she could be the next in line. As the league moves more toward position-less basketball, bigs like Fam are going to be even more important."
Fam could give Wings new looks
Fam can slot into a number of different positions. That gives the wings more wiggle room to add players down the line to better improve the team. Her age and skillset make her the most interesting prospect at the top of the draft.
"Fam is adept at scoring in the post, makes plays out of the pick-and-roll -- both as a scorer and passer -- can put the ball on the deck and runs the floor well. Her playmaking is particularly impressive for a big that hasn't even turned 20," Maloney wrote.
"She does still need to improve as a shooter, however. Defensively, her mobility allows her to switch and guard all over the floor. Though not currently much of a rim protector, it's easy to see her being a valuable defender in the WNBA."
What makes Fam a bit of a question mark is the fact that she is so raw. The Wings don't know what she can become. That's enough of a reason to not take her as it is to select her.
