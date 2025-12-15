Wings star Paige Bueckers heaps praise toward Cameron Brink amid Unrivaled buzz
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers always tends to give credit where it's due, and with the new "Unrivaled" season right around the corner, Bueckers was paired with Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink on Monday at media day to discuss the upcoming season.
Bueckers and Brink will suit up for Breeze BC this season, marking the first time the two will play on the same team since Bueckers' high school years, she said.
"I haven't played with Cam since we were like 17 years old," Bueckers told reporters on Zoom alongside Brink. "We've always supported each other, and we've always talked about being teammates in the future...I've always enjoyed being with Cam and all that she does on the basketball court & who she is as a human."
Brink echoed Bueckers' words, revealing how proud she is of the ex-UConn star's transition into the league and what it would mean to play with someone of her caliber on a regular basis.
"You know it's like once in a lifetime opportunity someone has, you know, as great a player she is, I think her mid-range game is going to tear people up," Brink said. "I think she's a really great defender, which she doesn't get enough credit for."
Although the Wings' season didn't go the way Bueckers had likely anticipated, she will get a chance to start brand-new under a new coach, Jose Fernandez, this season. Bueckers previously told Dallas Wings On SI's Zain Bando that she looks forward to the new regime.
"I am very excited," Bueckers said in November in a collaboration between Hasbro and Amazon. "I competed against him a couple times in college and his team was always a tough competitor. He is highly regarded by people who really know basketball, so I’m looking forward to working with him.
Bueckers, too, said she looks forward to seeing the Wings fanbase buy in with a full embrace in the newly minted team culture under Fernandez.
"We are all extremely invested in the success of our team, and really care about each other and the community," Bueckers said. "We have a great young core and amazing pieces to build around. We all approach the game in the right way – prioritizing the right things and wanting to build this thing the right way with the right people."
For now, though, Unrivaled remains Bueckers' main focus and it remains to be seen whether Bueckers and Brink's chemistry will be reinvigorated again.
