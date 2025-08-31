Dallas Wings On SI

Wings' Paige Bueckers asserts herself as one of WNBA's faces after mind-blowing August

It's Paige Bueckers' world and the WNBA is living in it. Period.

Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Aug 15, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Sparks at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers is nearing the end of her introduction into the WNBA after a legacy-defining UConn run.

Even though the Wings won't make the postseason, Bueckers' WNBA future couldn't be any brighter. Just look at how productive her August was despite a seven-game skid entering the season's final month.

"Paige Bueckers will enter the final month of the season after an impressive August, where she averaged (20.3) points and (5.3) assists, highlighted by her WNBA rookie record of 44 points in a single game," the tweet began.

She also joined some elite company, or, at the very least, is making her presence felt.

Paige Bueckers In Same WNBA Conversation As Las Vegas Aces Legend

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers
Aug 24, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) in action against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"The rookie ranked second among guards in points per game during the month and was one of just two players to average at least 20 points and 5 assists, alongside Kelsey Plum."

Bueckers also made a bit of history to cap off the month. Not bad for the Minnesota native, huh? And she's only 23.

"She closed the month with her second points-assist double-double, becoming just the fifth rookie in the last 25 years to record multiple points-assist double-doubles in a season," the tweet concluded.

Even though Bueckers has begun to find her footing, she has also recognized major "learning curves," as she discussed with ESPN's Elle Duncan last month.

"There are learning curves to it and there are ups and downs to it, but as much as I can, I'm just trying to learn every day, watch a lot of film, breaking stuff down to where I'm reading the game in a different way. Every game is a new challenge to learn from."

Bueckers said recently that it will only be a matter of time before things turn around for good.

Paige Bueckers Trusts Wings' Turnaround Process

Bueckers trusts her teammate
Aug 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) dribbles the ball against the LA Sparks in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Very exciting,” Bueckers told reporters. "“I think we have a really good young core, we have great pieces to build around, good complementary pieces… We got veterans, so a mix of both. And I think we’re all really excited that the front office has doubled down on who we have here right now. I think that’s what we’re gonna build around. So, the future is exciting.”

Bueckers Wings look to snap their losing streak Monday night against the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx hold the WNBA's top spot in the league and a comfortable cushion in the Western Conference. Minnesota (31-8) attempts to secure back-to-back wins, while, on the contrary, Dallas (9-31) hasn't won since Aug. 12.

