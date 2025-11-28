No. 1 pick could launch Dallas Wings into WNBA contender conversation
The Dallas Wings are going into the 2026 season with a lot of optimism, especially after grabbing the No. 1 pick in the draft.
All of that has CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney confident in the Wings' chances of improving next season.
"Last season did not go to plan in Dallas. The team was beset by injuries, traded DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith and finished in last place at 10-34, which tied the league's single-season losses record. Chris Koclanes, who appeared out of his depth as a head coach, was fired shortly after the end of his first season in charge," Maloney wrote.
"While the Wings need a lot of help, there is hope for the future. First and foremost, Bueckers is already an All-WNBA caliber player and will likely be in MVP discussions at some point in her career. Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly also had some promising moments as rookies, and Maddy Siegrist and Diamond Miller are under contract for 2026. There is young talent in Dallas and Curt Miller is a widely respected executive. Plus, new coach Jose Fernandez is far more experienced -- albeit on the collegiate level -- than Koclanes was."
Wings have very bright future
The Wings could take the No. 1 overall pick and take a top frontcourt player for the future, like Awa Fam or Lauren Betts. They could also take Azzi Fudd, who starred with Paige Bueckers at UConn.
Fudd would make sense for the Wings if they are unable to re-sign Arike Ogunbowale in free agency. The Wings are expected to be a team to watch in free agency with Bueckers and the No. 1 overall pick as tools that could lure some of the league's top talent to Dallas.
If the Wings can make a splash in free agency to match with the young core, they could be a lot closer to their goals in 2026 than they were this past season.
