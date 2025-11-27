Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers claps back at critics for common Dallas Wings misconception

Paige Bueckers responded to those on social media saying she doesn't have a good supporting cast in Dallas.

Zain Bando

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings star guard Paige Bueckers is tired of the disrespect she receives on social media, particularly Instagram, toward her and her teammates. The Wings are currently in rebuild mode under new coach Jose Fernandez, who enters his first season next spring after succeeding Chris Koclanes.

Bueckers recognizes that, as the clear leader of the Wings' franchise, her team isn't where she wants to be.

But, upon sitting down for an interview released Monday on the latest edition of "What Drives Winning," Bueckers addressed the glaring concern head-on.

"I might have a good individual performance," Bueckers said. "We lose as a team. Other people didn't have their best shooting performance or whatever that may be. And you look at the comments in the Instagram section, you look at social media and it'll say, 'Paige needs help Paige needs help.' "What we're building as a team, like I need to help my teammates on the floor be the best version of themselves and how can I help?"

Bueckers said the outside world is getting it 100 percent incorrect when they describe Bueckers as someone who needs better talent around her. At present, she trusts the teammates she has and says that they will eventually learn to win together on a consistent basis.

Paige Bueckers Clarifies Primary Role With Dallas Wings As Teammate

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center.
Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the second half against the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"It's not 'Paige needs help,'" Bueckers said. "It's [that] we all need to together collectively [ask], 'how can we all help each other better?'"

Bueckers said, in a nutshell, that social media does not hinder her from doing what she feels is best for her team because she knows best, having lived it and continuing to live it on a day-to-day basis during the season.

"People try to isolate you from the team, and I'm sure we'll speak to that," Bueckers said. ..."How can I show up to work, do my job and make everybody else's job easier as well?" It just messes with your mind mentally of, you are doing enough, you were doing all that you can and nobody else is. Like, nobody is coming to work and not trying to put their best foot forward."

So, in so many words, Bueckers wants her fans and fans of the Wings to think before posting or reacting to something controversial because you never know how it's going to make the other person feel.

With sports being as competitive as they are, sometimes, it's better to say nothing than say anything at all. Therefore, Bueckers made her message loud and clear: let the professionals handle what they do best.

