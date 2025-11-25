No. 1 pick gives Dallas Wings chance to give Paige Bueckers her running mate
The Dallas Wings are starting the WNBA Draft for a second year in a row, but it isn't as clear cut this time around.
When the Wings won the WNBA Draft lottery a year ago, they knew Paige Bueckers was destined for Dallas. This time around, the choice isn't as easy because there are a few talented players worth taking with the No. 1 pick, including Spanish center Awa Fam.
"The 19-year-old Fam is the best prospect in this class, and the Wings should not overthink this pick," CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney wrote.
"Bigs with her level of athleticism and versatility on both sides of the ball are rare, and she's shown in EuroLeague this season that she's already capable of holding her own against WNBA veterans. Fam would be an excellent frontcourt partner for Paige Bueckers and give the Wings a strong foundation for the future."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings bring up Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers for trade talk about first pick
Fam could be Wings target for No. 1 pick
The Wings could take other players like UCLA center Lauren Betts or UConn guard Azzi Fudd, who won a national championship with Bueckers last year, but Fam could have the highest ceiling of the three potential top picks.
Fam is only 19 years old, so she's coming into the league with less experience, but a different level of training with the European style of play, which is finding its way of trickling into the WNBA.
Wings head coach Jose Fernandez has often recruited players from Europe to play for him at the University of South Florida and his system has a lot of European influence. Fam could be a better fit for what Fernandez is trying to run in Dallas moving forward.
Fam would be a massive gamble for the Wings, especially with the No. 1 overall pick, but that boldness could be what the team needs to get out of this rebuild.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers praised by Cooper Flagg after support at recent Mavericks games
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.