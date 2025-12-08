Dallas Wings On SI

Only six Dallas Wings players are signed for 2026 WNBA season

The Dallas Wings have a pretty light roster going into the upcoming season.

Jeremy Brener

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers celebrates after the game against the Phoenix Mercury / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are in need of some new players going into the 2026 WNBA season.

Majority of last season's roster will enter free agency this spring. Some of them will resign with the Wings, but only six are currently on the books for the 2026 season, per Spotrac. Here's a look at who is currently on the Wings roster for next year.

READ MORE: Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese stun together at Magic vs. Knicks game after brand collab

Paige Bueckers

Bueckers is the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and is the franchise cornerstone for the Wings. Dallas will look to find the right pieces to place around her in hopes of building a championship roster.

Paige Bueckers watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks
Paige Bueckers watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Maddy Siegrist

Siegrist averaged 12.7 points per game this past season for the Wings, the best mark of her three-year WNBA career. The hope is for Siegrist to continue developing as one of the players developing around Bueckers'.

Diamond Miller

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA draft. She was acquired in a trade in the middle of the season for DiJonai Carrington, but didn't play much down the stretch for Dallas. With a good off-season, Miller could become someone to watch for the Wings moving forward.

Aziaha James

James was the other first-round pick for the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft next to Bueckers. While she didn't command the same level of attention as the Rookie of the Year, she showed flashes of potential and became one of the players to watch for the Wings.

JJ Quinerly

Quinerly had to earn her spot after being taken to the third round of this year's WNBA Draft. She did just that playing in 34 games and making 13 starts for the Wings this season. Now she's expected to be one of the young members of the Corps for 2026 and possibly beyond.

Lou Lopez-Senechal

Lopez-Senechal, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA draft, did not play this past season due to personal reasons. It remains to be seen if the Wings will reunite with her, but she has a lot of potential and could still be part of the solution for Dallas.

READ MORE: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson makes case for Dallas Wings to select her first overall

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings NewsEmpty heading

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News