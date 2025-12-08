Only six Dallas Wings players are signed for 2026 WNBA season
The Dallas Wings are in need of some new players going into the 2026 WNBA season.
Majority of last season's roster will enter free agency this spring. Some of them will resign with the Wings, but only six are currently on the books for the 2026 season, per Spotrac. Here's a look at who is currently on the Wings roster for next year.
Paige Bueckers
Bueckers is the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year and is the franchise cornerstone for the Wings. Dallas will look to find the right pieces to place around her in hopes of building a championship roster.
Maddy Siegrist
Siegrist averaged 12.7 points per game this past season for the Wings, the best mark of her three-year WNBA career. The hope is for Siegrist to continue developing as one of the players developing around Bueckers'.
Diamond Miller
Miller was the No. 2 overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2023 WNBA draft. She was acquired in a trade in the middle of the season for DiJonai Carrington, but didn't play much down the stretch for Dallas. With a good off-season, Miller could become someone to watch for the Wings moving forward.
Aziaha James
James was the other first-round pick for the Wings in the 2025 WNBA draft next to Bueckers. While she didn't command the same level of attention as the Rookie of the Year, she showed flashes of potential and became one of the players to watch for the Wings.
JJ Quinerly
Quinerly had to earn her spot after being taken to the third round of this year's WNBA Draft. She did just that playing in 34 games and making 13 starts for the Wings this season. Now she's expected to be one of the young members of the Corps for 2026 and possibly beyond.
Lou Lopez-Senechal
Lopez-Senechal, the No. 5 overall pick of the 2023 WNBA draft, did not play this past season due to personal reasons. It remains to be seen if the Wings will reunite with her, but she has a lot of potential and could still be part of the solution for Dallas.
