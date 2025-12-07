Dallas Wings On SI

Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese stun together at Magic vs. Knicks game after brand collab

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is enjoying work and play in her WNBA offseason.

Jeremy Brener

Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers and Team Collier forward Angel Reese.
Team Collier guard Paige Bueckers and Team Collier forward Angel Reese. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is enjoying her offseason and is teaming up with some of her fellow WNBA stars.

Beckers sat courtside at the New York Knicks game against the Orlando Magic with Chicago Sky star Angel Reese just days after announcing a collaboration with Reese's and Oreo.

READ MORE: Wings' Paige Bueckers returning to UConn draws hilarious response from Geno Auriemma

Bueckers, Reese enjoying time off court

Reese has been a regular at Magic games this season because her boyfriend, Wendell Carter Jr., is the starting center for the team. With the Magic in New York, Reese traveled to NYC for a chance to work with some top-tier brands. Bueckers joined her and it appears the two will have some content together coming soon.

Both Bueckers and Reese are in the final weeks of their off-season before going down to South Florida to participate in the Unrivaled 2026 season. The 3-on-3 league is entering its second season of existence, and Bueckers has a chance to make her debut after being at UConn in the inaugural campaign.

This gives them an opportunity to enjoy time off the court before high-level basketball competition continues for both of them. When it comes to the NBA, Bueckers and Reese are viewed as franchise cornerstones for two teams that were at the bottom of the standings in the WNBA in the 2025 season.

With the WNBA negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement with the players' association, Bueckers' chance to get the Wings closer to the top of the standings in 2026 may be delayed. Negotiations for a new deal have been extended with a deadline of Jan. 9, 2026.

In the meantime, it looks like Bueckers and Reese are enjoying some chocolate and basketball with the Knicks looking to get revenge against the Magic at Madison Square Garden after losing the first two regular season meetings against Orlando earlier in the season.

READ MORE: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson makes case for Dallas Wings to select her first overall

Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.

More Dallas Wings News

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/Paige Bueckers