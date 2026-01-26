Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings to Get Early Look From Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
The WNBA preseason for the Dallas Wings is 94 days away, as the team announced Monday that it would begin action against the Indiana Fever, the same team the Wings will open the regular season against.
"Wings-Fever has become one of the most-watched, highest attended series in the WNBA. Led by young superstars Paige Bueckers of Dallas and Caitlin Clark of Indiana, the four-game series in 2025 featured some of the highest television ratings for a regular-season game in WNBA history, including 2.1 million average viewers for the July 13 showdown on ABC," a portion of the team's press release stated. "The teams played in front of an average crowd of nearly 18,000 fans over four games in 2025, highlighted by 20,409 at AAC in Dallas on June 27 – marking a franchise single-game record, the largest crowd in Texas WNBA history and just the eighth regular-season game in WNBA history to feature more than 20,000 fans in attendance."
The Wings-Fever matchup is one of two preseason games Dallas is going to be part of. The other date, site and opponent have not been revealed, but Dallas will travel to the Fever's Gainbridge Fieldhouse in front of a potentially hostile environment.
Bueckers recently clarified she has no issues with Clark, as she always looks forward to playing against her, while both make each other better.
Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Renew Rivalry
"We understand how media works and how they want to pit two people against each other and they’re supposed to hate each other, and blah blah blah," Bueckers said on the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast. "So we all understand that, and it’s all in the love of the game."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Making Case for Unrivaled League's MVP
The "love of the game" is arguably what makes Bueckers and Clark have competitive spirit every chance they get, as they don't let their starpower get in the way of the task at hand.
"A lot of us, me and Caitlin even played together on the Junior Olympic level when we were younger, we were in high school, and it was always a fun time,” Bueckers said.
Having been linked to each other since high school makes the cluster of yearly meetings much bigger. They know each other. They know their strengths and weaknesses. They know when to ket loose and when to lock in, making both of them unique.
Win or lose April 30 (6 p.m. ET) or at any point during the regular season, Bueckers vs. Clark is must-see TV.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.