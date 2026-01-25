Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers Making Case for Unrivaled League's MVP
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is already making a case to be the Unrivaled League's MVP. Six games into her career, Bueckers has the expansion Breeze BC with a 4-2 record after beating the Lunar Owls on Saturday night. It was another tremendous game for Bueckers, as she finished with 28 points, 7 assists, and 5 rebounds on 10/17 shooting. She did finally miss free throws after winning the Unrivaled's Free-Throw Challenge, but she's already established herself as one of the league's best.
Emmy Spersrud of Fansided produced an early MVP ladder for the Unrivaled League, where she had Bueckers listed second behind only Chelsea Gray of the defending champion Rose BC, who is averaging a ridiculous 29 PPG, 6.4 APG, 5.0 RPG, and 1.6 SPG.
"Paige Bueckers has proven herself to be the main attraction at Unrivaled. If you haven't been watching her play, you're missing out. Breeze BC's potential success was a bit of a toss-up due to their roster being the youngest in Miami, but Paige has seemingly been an incredible leader. She is averaging 24.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.8 assists," Emmy Spersrud wrote, with Bueckers' numbers adjusted to fit Saturday's win over the Lunar Owls.
"After her squad dropped two games in a row, Bueckers came out against the Mist with fire under her, putting up a season-high 37 points. This included 5-of-8 from beyond-the-arc. While we all know Bueckers is a team player who we hardly see gloating in her own personal achievements, I'm sure an MVP recognition would feel good — and she's not far off."
Bueckers is 4th in the league in scoring and 8th in rebounding, while she leads in game-winners and assists. Those stats alone are enough to prop her up, but it may be tough to unseat Gray, especially if they continue to be one of the league's best teams.
What makes Bueckers' scoring a little more impressive is that she's not taking nearly as many threes as her rivals. She is hitting threes at a high rate, 45.9%, but she's made half as many as Gray. The three-point shot has never been her specialty, but she may need to go to it more if she's going to hit them at this high a rate.
