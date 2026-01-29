Paige Bueckers' Former UConn Teammate Reacts to Wings-Sun Reunion This WNBA Season
The WNBA schedules have been fully digestible for a short while and now WNBA fans (specifically WNBA, Dallas Wings and Paige Bueckers fans to start. planning ahead for the upcoming season.
During the UConn Huskies' 91-39 thrashing against the Xavier Musketeers Wednesday night, former Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards became a new member of the Huskies of Honor. A tribute video from the Harry A. Gampel Pavilion featured several messages expressing gratitude and support for Edwards' career, including one from Bueckers, who kept hers simple as she signed off.
"So grateful to have you as my sister for life," Bueckers said. "Love you. Congrats, girl."
Both have become closer since, as they play in the Unrivaled league this off-season. Bueckers stars for Breeze BC, while Edwards plays for the Lunar Owls.
At heart, though, they will forever be linked to each other.
Edwards also spoke to reporters, revealing her excitement for a July 2 contest when the Wings play the Sun at PeoplesBank Arena in Hartford, Conn. It's a reunion for both, but extra special for Huskies fans who witnessed both of their collegiate careers.
"Anytime I get to play against Paige [Bueckers], it's fun," Edwards said. "Fun, friendly banter. We're both two [basketball] competitors, but it's a bit different playing against each other now but we do that in practice all the time, so it's not that different. It's just different for you guys [the fans and media]. But, yeah, it's gonna be cool. It's gonna be cool."
Paige Bueckers To Play Former UConn Teammate in Familiar Territory
The Owls are a stark contrast to Breeze BC thus far this season, but Edwards has been rock solid despite one win through seven games. Edwards has essentially been carrying the bulk of the production offensively, averaging 21.8 points per game thus far.
The celebratory night for the Huskies was truly a reunion for Edwards. She got a standing ovation from the. Huskies crowd, a hug from her former coach Geno Auriemma and was able to showcase her inspiring journey to the current roster.
It's not easy being Bueckers. It certainly isn't easy following Bueckers footsteps by taking the same path toward the WNBA while also partaking in Unrivaled. Edwards is doing both. Better yet, she is forging her own path toward her journey to greatness. And there isn't much more Huskies fans can't ask for.
The early-July game won't only be Bueckers vs. Edwards. It'll be two Husky greats reminding everyone it's doable to make it to the top of the sport.
