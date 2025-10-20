Paige Bueckers, Jayden Daniels share special moment after Cowboys-Commanders
Soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers is having quite the offseason as she continues to embrace the Dallas sports culture.
In the month following her WNBA season, which saw the former No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft take home the league's Rookie of the Year honors, Bueckers continues to establish herself as one of the city's biggest names.
In doing so, Bueckers has been spotted at several Texas sporting events. These include the "Red River Rivalry" game between the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners, the TCU Horned Frogs vs. Colorado Buffaloes matchup, and a Dallas Mavericks preseason game where she was seen exchanging pleasantries with Kyrie Irving.
Bueckers' list grew this past Sunday, as she was in attendance for the NFL on FOX "America's Game of the Week" between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders. Although the Cowboys prevailed 44-22 to gain ground in the NFC East, she was able to share a jersey swap with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.
"It's something about those 5s," the caption read.
The tweet has since blown up since 9 p.m. ET Sunday, as it has been seen over half-million times with plenty of positive responses.
It's unclear whether Bueckers will continue to attend Cowboys game, but it's clear Bueckers has throughly enjoyed herself at each event she has gone to over the past few months.
Bueckers has remained hopeful a Wings turnaround will soon come to fruition, but recognizes it will take time.
"It's challenging but very rewarding in a sense of you being super process-oriented and not result-oriented," Bueckers told ClutchPoints. "How we want to have a set of standards, build a culture and have a way we do things and stick to that regardless of wins or losses ... Then the results will follow and will come as we continue to stay disciplined in who we are every single day."
Bueckers says she wants her reputation to be a positive one as she continues to lead the Wings franchise.
"Just trying to lead by example, lead with my voice and just have difficult conversations," Bueckers added. "Get to know these people on and off the court and continue to build that chemistry... Just like anything in life, it's a journey."
It remains to be seen whether Bueckers is the answer in Dallas, but her wanting to become a fan favorite by attending various events is a sign she's in it for the long haul.
