Paige Bueckers makes Dallas Wings history in rare rookie feat

Bueckers' rise to stardom couldn't be going any better

Sep 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) prepares to take a free throw against the Golden State Valkyries during the second half at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers continues to impress despite her team's challenging season, so much so that the UConn legend made even more history Thursday night to solidify her case to win the WNBA Rookie of the Year award.

According to ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta, Bueckers did what was thought to be the unthinkable before her rookie season began: breaking the single-season record for points scored by a rookie in a Wings uniform.

Bueckers had a chance to reflect upon her accomplishment, as she has now scored 632 points thus far.

"It’s really about the team and all about the organization and how much they’ve embraced who I am and what I am as a basketball player, but also what I am as a human," Bueckers told reporters.

Bueckers added, though, that her priority is always a team-first approach.

"That’s why I chose basketball because it was a team sport," Bueckers said. "So, however many points, if it was zero, 15, 20, whatever that looks like, I’m just happy to be out there with the team.”

Paige Bueckers Continues To Impress For Dallas Wings

Sep 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) huddles with guard Grace Berger (9) and forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) and other players during the second half against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

In Dallas' 90-81 loss to Golden State (23-18), Bueckers gave credit where it was due, finishing with nine points.

"Sometimes in this league, it's as simple as it's a make-or-miss league," Bueckers said. "We felt like we were mostly locked in on the defensive end. The Valkyries hit some really tough shots, and they made some plays down the stretch, but we felt like we were in the game the entire time, and we were executing on both sides of the floor.”

Despite the loss, coach Chris Koclanes was encouraged by his team's aggressive nature, particularly that of Bueckers.

Dallas Wings Can Learn, Grow From Another Setback

Sep 4, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball against the Golden State Valkyries during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images / John Hefti-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I think, you know, she lets the game come to her, and she does it in a variety of ways, right?" Koclanes clarified. " So, you know, we use a screener at times, so it opens up teammates, and then that in turn opens her up later, try to get her the ball in different areas of the floor where she can play a little one-on-one and see where the help is coming from. And then, of course, like, it's a ball-screen league and ultimately it starts and ends with ball-screens, but sometimes if you can disguise it, get a little action before, and now those coverages are a little late."

Koclanes, however, said he is happy about Bueckers' individual success.

"Now she has another second to be able to see and make a play and find space," Koclanes said. "So, yeah, just happy for [Paige] as she continues to grow in this league and with this team.”

Dallas (9-33) has two games remaining, with the hopes of a positive springboard toward the offseason.

