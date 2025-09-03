Wings star rookie Paige Bueckers continues to impress with another WNBA award
Dallas Wings rookie sensation Paige Bueckers has made a big impression on the WNBA from her very first game. So, it's no surprise that the WNBA announced her as the Rookie of the Month for August, her third consecutive month winning the award.
During August, Bueckers averaged 20.3 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 1.2 SPG, all while tying the rookie record for points in a single game with 44 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Although her impressive streak of double-digit scoring games finally came to an end, she has still been easily the most important player on the Wings this season.
At this point, Bueckers should be the clear favorite for the WNBA Rookie of the Year. There has been a push for Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics to at least get some consideration, but that 44-point game against the Sparks for Bueckers ended any debate. Now, it's whether or not she's been good enough to land on an All-WNBA team despite her team's lack of success.
For the season, Bueckers is averaging 18.9 PPG, 5.3 APG, 3.7 APG, and 1.6 SPG. She's the only player in the WNBA ranking in the top ten of points per game, assists per game, and steals per game, which should be enough consideration to land her on one of the teams, and she was a starter in the WNBA All-Star Game.
Dallas Wings Locked Into Top WNBA Draft Odds
With only three games remaining in the season and the Wings riding an eight-game losing streak, they are now officially locked into the best odds to land the top pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, giving them a 40% chance.
However, just because they have the best odds doesn't mean that they'll land the top pick. In fact, they won the first pick last year, which let them select Paige Bueckers, with the second-best odds on a 22.7% chance. There are a few talented players expected to be in the 2026 class, and the Wings would love to pair Bueckers with another talented young star.
The Chicago Sky are likely to have the second-highest odds, but they owe their selection to the league's best Minnesota Lynx, who could form a dynasty again if they make the best of that pick.
