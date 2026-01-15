Paige Bueckers part of why WNBA lockout could take place
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is a big part of the WNBA's growth over the past couple of seasons, which has also led to this impending lockout as the owners and player's association negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement.
Bueckers was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and is part of the next generation of the league, which hopes to be taken more seriously than they have in the past. ESPN reporter Alexa Philippou emphasized Bueckers' impact among other young stars as part of the reason behind the league's potential work stoppage.
"The fanfare Clark received from college carried over to the WNBA, which saw a historic year in attendance, viewership and other key metrics. While Clark was the driving force of the sport's rise in popularity, other college stars, such as fellow 2024 draftee Angel Reese and more recently 2025 No. 1 pick Paige Bueckers, also brought significant followings to the WNBA. Over time, it became clear Clark was a sort of rising tide that helped lift all boats. The epic WNBA Finals in 2024 -- between the Liberty and Minnesota Lynx -- were the most viewed in 25 years," Philippou wrote.
"But the league's newfound growth and attention featured growing pains. Among the major flashpoints, Engelbert came under fire and eventually apologized for failing to condemn in an interview racist and misogynistic rhetoric from fans surrounding the Clark-Reese rivalry."
READ MORE: When Dallas Wings, rest of WNBA can expect new collective bargaining agreement
Bueckers increases potential for WNBA
Bueckers is part of the future of women's basketball. Her growth with the Wings is something the league cares deeply about. However, they need to make sure Bueckers and the rest of her teammates and opponents around the league are taken care of properly.
That's why the players have fought so hard during these negotiations. They know they are the future of the league and the ones who generate the revenue, so they feel as if they should be compensated differently.
Once a new deal takes place, Bueckers will be able to get back out on the court with the Wings as they look to turn things around from a tough 2025 campaign.
READ MORE: Mock draft sends Lauren Betts to Wings with No. 1 overall pick
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.