When Dallas Wings, rest of WNBA can expect new collective bargaining agreement
The Dallas Wings and the other 14 teams in the WNBA are on the sidelines waiting for a new collective bargaining agreement to be consummated.
The league is facing an important decision in the coming weeks as they look towards paving the future of the league. WNBA President and New York Liberty Forward Breanna Stewart offered hope in a recent episode of her podcast.
"Hopefully, everything can be done by February 1," Stewart told Spain h/t CBS Sports contributor Jack Maloney. "Even if we agree, we still have to wait for the contracts to be written. So there's a lot to be thinking about. It's not just like, oh, you're done now, it'll work. If we can get by February 1, we'll all be in a good place."
WNBA still negotiating new collective bargaining agreement
The League and Players Association imposed a January 9 deadline for collective bargaining agreements, but the day came and went without a deal. The league released a statement, continuing good faith in ongoing negotiations.
"The current Collective Bargaining Agreement has expired, and negotiations with the Women's National Basketball Players Association remain ongoing," the league said in a statement.
"As the league experiences a pivotal time of unprecedented popularity and growth, we recognize the importance of building upon that momentum. Our priority is a deal that significantly increases player salaries, enhances the overall player experience, and supports the long-term growth of the league for current and future generations of players and fans."
The statement from the league and from Stewart provide optimism that a new deal will take place, and both sides know how important it is to get a deal done. So, it should hopefully not be too much longer before the fans of the league can let out a big sigh of relief knowing that WNBA basketball is coming this summer.
