Paige Bueckers’ teammate has epic encounter with Pope Leo in Italy
The offseason could not be going any better for the Dallas Wings despite them being weeks removed from firing their coach and finishing tied for the WNBA’s worst record.
Looking at the positives, the Wings will return the reigning Rookie of the Year guard in Paige Bueckers. Even though it’s one of many pieces the Wings must maintain, it’s a big one for obvious reasons.
But for now, though, the offseason is a time for rest and relaxation. One of Bueckers’ teammates, forward Maddy Siegrist, is utilizing it well thus far.
In a recent Instagram post from Siegrist, she was seen meeting the new pope, Pope Leo XIV.
That’s not something one experiences regularly, let alone ever. But Siegrist did and soaked it in for her followers to support alongside her. In a rather fitting post, it’s safe to assume Siegrist had a blast in Italy.
“Blessed to have been able to visit the capital of the Catholic Church,” Siegrist posted.
In the last three days, her photo slideshow has done considerably well across her followers and algorithm. Over 148 comments and 99 reposts demonstrate how much positive feedback she has received across her community.
Bueckers has yet to comment on it, although that doesn’t mean she hasn’t seen the post. After all, she and Siegrist share a special bond, which Siegrist highlighted near the end of last season.
“I think what Paige is doing, if she was an eighth-year player would be amazing,” Siegrist told reporters. “To come in right off the college season and be able to do this is just so impressive. It just speaks volumes to the type of player (and) type of person she is. She really makes people around her better.”
Bueckers is locked in for the Wings’ rebuild, too. She has remained positive through many struggles, consistently saying again and again how excited she is to lead the Wings toward future success.
They still need a new coach, but building blocks for a foundation are clearly there.
If Siegrist’s post teaches anyone anything, what matters is that her and her teammates are utilizing their time to themselves well while recognizing that they can and should partake in once-and-a-lifetime experiences.
With months to go until the WNBA season restarts, barring a lockout, expect the Wings and the rest of the league to unwind which will eventually become a common trend across socials regardless of team.
