Recent history suggests Dallas Wings need No. 1 overall pick
The Dallas Wings have the greatest odds to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
Historically, getting the top selection has been a blessing more than a curse, so the Wings are hoping the odds are in their favor. Here's a look at the past five No. 1 overall picks and how they have performed.
2021 - Charli Collier, Dallas Wings
This is the lone pick on the list that didn't pan out. Collier was the top selection in arguably the weakest draft class in WNBA history.
Of the 12 first-round picks, only three (Aari McDonald, Michaela Onyenwere, Iliana Rupert) are still active in the league in 2025. The Wings had a few of the first-round picks in this class, including Nos. 2 and 5, but none of them worked out.
This is proof that even though a team has a No. 1 overall pick doesn't mean it will always work out.
2022 - Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
However, most top selections do work out, as Howard has for the Dream. In four seasons with the Dream, Howard has been an All-Star three times, taking them to the playoffs in every year since 2023.
Howard has averaged 17.1 points per game throughout her career.
2023 - Aliyah Boston, Indiana Fever
Boston was the backbone of the Fever's playoff run this season, which saw them fall one game short of the WNBA Finals. Boston had an amazing collegiate career at South Carolina and she has been part of the proof that success in the NCAA can translate to the WNBA.
2024 - Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever
While there isn't a prospect on Clark's level in this year's WNBA Draft, it's clear that having the No. 1 overall pick matters. The Fever's entire organization has done a 180 since Clark arrived.
2025 - Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
The Wings have had a similar effect with Bueckers on board. The Wings' goal for this year, whether they get the No. 1 overall pick or not, should be to pair Bueckers with another strong building block.
