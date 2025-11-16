Paige Buckers' Unrivaled team could be the one to watch
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is taking her talents to South Beach to play in Unrivaled for the league's second season.
The 3-on-3 league is welcoming Breeze BC as an expansion club, which drafted Bueckers with their top overall pick much like the Wings did back in April. Bleacher Report writer Joseph Zucker likes what he sees from the team's potential.
"Paige Bueckers was the runaway Rookie of the Year winner after averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists for the Dallas Wings. She set a rookie record when she went off for 44 points in an August loss to the Los Angeles Sparks," Zucker wrote.
"The more open style with Unrivaled's three-on-three format should suit a playmaker such as Bueckers perfectly."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers gets special shoutout from Tom Brady
Bueckers should fit Unrivaled well
Bueckers will team up with a pair of bigs in Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks) and Dominique Malonga (Seattle Storm), both of whom should create a strong pick-and-roll pairing with the Wings point guard.
"Cameron Brink averaged 14.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 blocks per 36 minutes for the Sparks, according to Basketball Reference. Head coach Lynne Roberts managed the 23-year-old's playing time carefully as she was coming off a torn ACL, but she still flashed plenty of potential in a bench role," Zucker wrote.
"Dominique Malonga, meanwhile, began finding her footing as the 2025 season unfolded. The Seattle Storm forward averaged 11.4 points on 57.6 percent shooting along with 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks after the All-Star break."
The hope is that Bueckers can build rapport with Brink, Malonga and her other teammates in hopes of competing more than the Wings did in her rookie season. Luckily for Bueckers, the 3-on-3 rules should be great for her game as she looks to grab her first professional championship.
Bueckers will make her Unrivaled debut on Jan. 5 against Phantom BC, which features Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Plum.
READ MORE: How Paige Bueckers, other Dallas Wings are impacting WNBA CBA negotiations
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.