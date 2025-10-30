Texas coach commends the 'incredible hire' of Jose Fernandez by Dallas Wings
The Dallas Wings announced that they will be hiring Jose Fernandez to be the 13th head coach in the franchise's history, hoping to provide some stability at a position that has not had a lot over the years. Dallas hasn't had a coach last longer than two seasons since 2018, they have just one winning season above .500 since they moved to Dallas, and the same goes for their playoff series wins, with just one.
They're hoping Fernandez can be the difference in turning the team around. They've done the hard part with acquiring the superstar, as they drafted Paige Bueckers last year, but they need to build the team up around her, and work in a better system. Fernandez can definitely help with the latter.
Texas' women's basketball coach, Vic Schaefer, released a statement via the Wings Twitter/X page, and he's very excited for someone that he believes is a great coach and person.
"I've always found his teams to be well prepared, tough, physical, and incredibly competitive in spirit," Schaefer stated. "I think one thing that stands out is how dynamic his offenses have been over the years and how he puts his personnel and players in the best position to be successful. He has served on All-American committees, and his ability to evaluate talent will also be of a great benefit in developing the roster in Dallas.
"I have also known Jose personally for many years and found him to be of extremely high character - someone who values his players and staff as family. I think it's an incredible hire by Dallas."
Schaefer has been on an incredible run with the Longhorns, making the Elite Eight four of his five season at the helm, including making the Final Four last year. He knows what a successful team in Texas can look like, and Dallas is hoping to replicate that.
How to Best Rebuild the Dallas Wings
Fernandez could be stepping into a great opportunity. He already has Paige Bueckers, but the Wings also have the top odds to land the first overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft (Lottery date is still TBA). With that pick, they could land a talented post player, like Spain's Awa Fam or UCLA's Lauren Betts, just as long as they don't fall in the lottery.
They also have a decision to make on Arike Ogunbowale and nine other free agents this offseason. Whether or not Ogunbowale is brought back, they have to add more shooting around Bueckers so that she has more space to operate.
