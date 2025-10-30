Paige Bueckers shares major key to successful WNBA career with Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has quickly immersed herself in the community, not just as a celebrity but also as someone whose life has drastically changed since her UConn Huskies playing days ended last spring.
Bueckers recently began her first WNBA offseason, a stage in her life she told PEOPLE Magazine she had been looking forward to getting away from the everyday grind of the WNBA.
Despite her rookie season not resulting in a playoff berth, Bueckers said her experience playing at the game's highest level has been a life-changing experience, by allowing her to meet new people on and off the court, learn from teammates who bring together different experience levels, and better herself along the way.
Paige Bueckers Is All-In On The Dallas Wings
“Now I'm in Dallas with a new organization, building new relationships and still playing the game that I love,” Bueckers said. “And now it's a job for me, so now I get paid to do what I love. So, it's just a blessing to be where I'm at, and I never wanna take it for granted. This is great, the life that I live, and this past year has been amazing.”
Bueckers says having the spotlight shine brightly on her is an adjustment. But it’s nothing she can’t overcome, she said. In fact, since the season ended, she has noticed herself doing more activities that she has wanted to do for a long time, but couldn’t because of basketball obligations.
The objective does remain the same, though: continue to get better each and every day to improve your craft and make it the strongest it possibly can.
“I’m looking forward to having an offseason, having things that specifically I wanna work on and get better at, Bueckers said. “Truly, it's in all aspects of my game. So I feel like unless you shoot 100% from the field, unless you don't ever get scored on, grab every rebound, you never turn the ball over, there's always things you need to get better at.”
The Wings will attempt to establish a new identity next season, marking the beginning of the Jose Fernandez era. Fernandez opted to leave South Florida after two-plus decades as its coach to try to restore the Wings to greatness.
Whether he can be the answer in Dallas is the biggest unknown, but Bueckers has said repeatedly how much she believes in the Wings organization to fix the mistakes necessary to get back to the postseason.
