Dallas Wings assistant to return as head coach of Unrivaled League champion
The Unrivaled League saw a lot of success in its inaugural season last year, as the 3-on-3 competitor to the WNBA had better scheduling and better pay for the players. Rose B.C. took down the championship in year one, led by players such as Chelsea Gray, Angel Reese, Lexie Hull, and others.
The head coach of that club was Nola Henry, who was an assistant for the Dallas Wings last season under Chris Koclanes. The Unrivaled League recently announced their head coaches for this season, and Henry will be back as the head coach of Rose.
The other coaches this year will be Noelle Quinn (Breeze BC), Rena Wakama (Hive BC), Andrew Wade (Laces BC), DJ Sackmann (Lunar Owls BC), Zach O'Brien (Mist BC), Roneeka Hodges (Phantom BC), and Teresa Weatherspoon (Vinyl BC). O'Brien, Hodges, Quinn, and Wakama are the newcomers this year, as two new teams were added to the league, and two coaches didn't return. One of the coaches who didn't return was Phil Handy, who is now an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks.
Nola Henry got into coaching almost immediately after her playing days were over, and she's quickly risen the ranks. Just five years ago, she was an intern for the Connecticut Sun, but has gone from assistant basketball operations manager to a head coach (albeit in a different league) in just a few years, and led the team to an 8-6 record before going on a tear in the postseason.
Nola Henry's Status With Wings Still Uncertain
Holy Henry has been with Curt Miller, the general manager of the Wings for the last few years, at his last few stops, including with the Wings last year, as well as Chris Koclanes, who was the head coach last season.
Unfortunately, Koclanes' first season as head coach went poorly, as the team went 10-34, and he was dismissed after hs first season. There was a portion of the fanbase that was calling for Nola Henry to be the next head coach, especially after her success with Rose BC.
However, the Wings decided to hire Jose Fernandez instead, who has been the head coach at the University of South Florida for the last 25 years, leading them to great success, including 9 NCAA Tournament appearances over the last 13 seasons. He was a finalist for the job last year before they ended up going with Koclanes.
