Top Dallas Wings free agent unsure on WNBA free agency plans
It's going to be a big offseason for the Dallas Wings. They've already made a coaching change, sending Chris Koclanes out the door in favor of Jose Fernandez, and although all of his coaching experience comes from the college ranks, he has a lot of experience recruiting internationally, which should help him with this job.
However, arguably the biggest decision the Wings need to make this offseason is what to do with four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale. She's set to be a free agent, like many players around the WNBA, but she's coming off her worst season in the league. A lot of that can be attributed to having a first-year head coach in Koclanes, who didn't know how to make Ogunbowale co-exist with Paige Bueckers, the team's first overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and eventual Rookie of the Year winner.
The Unrivaled League is set for its second annual season, with Bueckers coming on board for the first time, but there are other Wings playing in the league, including Ogunbowale. She was asked if she plans to do any free agency recruiting during the Unrivaled League for the Wings, but she's not even sure that she'll return to Dallas yet.
"Player-to-player wise, I like to mind my business. So, I'm not gonna be in anybody's face, asking them what they're doing. Whatever people do is whatever people do," Ogunbowale said during Unrivaled's media day. "Once I figure out (the) CBA and what team I'll be on and what team I'm going to sign with, then maybe I'll do some talking, but I'mma mind my business."
READ MORE: Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers drops honest truth about WNBA non-transparency
Should the Wings Bring Back Arike Ogunbowale?
There were a lot of fans who thought the Dallas Wings should've traded Ogunbowale before this year's trade deadline, before she walks in free agency for nothing, but the team seemed confident that they could bring her back. But should they?
It's easy to argue that she's a four-time All-Star and they shouldn't let someone that talented walk out the door, but it is fair to wonder if she'll ever reach the same level on a team with Bueckers. The hope is that a better coach with a better system can help, but that's no guarantee.
Dallas needs to prioritize putting the best possible team around Bueckers, which doesn't always mean the best possible players. There needs to be three-point shooting, extra ball-handling, and an interior threat. Ogunbowale can be an extra ball-handler and scorer, but one could also wonder if her scoring is empty calories.
READ MORE: Mystery surrounding top prospect should intrigue, scare Dallas Wings
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.