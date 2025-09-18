49ers' wife Kristin Juszczyk creates special outfit for Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend
The popularity of soon-to-be Dallas Wings second-year guard Paige Bueckers continues to grow by the day. Only this time, it's thanks to the wife of the San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Kristin Juszczyk
Kristin Juszczyk has grown a following across social media for making custom outfits for NFL wives. Now, her expertise has crossed over into the WNBA community. More specifically, Paige Bueckers' girlfriend and ex-UConn Huskies women's basketball teammate, Azzi Fudd.
Fudd received a special gift from Kristin Juszczyk to commemorate Bueckers' winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award: her own custom gameday fit, which Juszczyk showcased on Instagram to reveal her finalized creation.
READ MORE: As with Caitlin Clark, voters restricted Paige Bueckers from making WNBA history
The post, which has over 38,000 likes and 500-plus comments, showcases custom pants with Bueckers represented on each side, along with a fitted, croptop-style jersey perfect for any gameday occasion, home or away, next season.
"In honor of @paigebueckers winning rookie of the year, I wanted to show you guys the set I made for @azzi35 !! Can’t wait to see you rep this to a game next season," Kristin Juszcyzyk wrote.
In the video, which shows Fudd receiving the package, she thanked Kristin Juszcyzyk for her hard work and appreciated her generosity.
"I'm obsessed with this," Fudd said as she tried everything on. "Now I know why everyone is obsessed with you."
Bueckers and Fudd have been publicly together for the last few months, displaying affection for one another on social media during various Wings road trips and other outings.
Bueckers has yet to comment on Fudd’s new fit, although it seems inevitable in the very near future.
Minus her relationship with Fudd, Bueckers’ social media primarily showcases photos of her rookie season alongside personal posts about growth mindset and other values that make Bueckers who she is and who the public perceives her to be.
Bueckers was selected No. 1 overall by the Wings, as the city of Dallas went two-for-two on No. 1 overall selections with Cooper Flagg becoming the new face of the Dallas Mavericks this coming season, beginning next month.
Even though the Wings finished the year with 10 wins, a few changes could see Bueckers riding high toward a playoff berth in her second season. Bueckers was only used to winning at the collegiate level, thus entering uncharted territory this spring and summer as part of the WNBA’s worst team.
For now, only time will tell.
READ MORE: Paige Bueckers’ message after winning WNBA Rookie of the Year is perfect
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the 2025 Season.