Paige Bueckers’ message after winning WNBA Rookie of the Year is perfect
Soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers has finally broken her silence after the WNBA announced Tuesday that the Dallas Wings star had won the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award.
Bueckers is not one to brag after accomplishing historical achievements, as her newest Instagram post was the definition of putting "we" before "me," redefining her importance to the Wings organization.
Bueckers posted a slideshow, leading with an in-game photo of herself as she waits to re-enter a game with the crowd, scorer's table, and Wings personnel behind her. Other pictures showcase her favorite moments with her teammates, concluding with a small tribute video to commemorate a rather challenging season.
Paige Bueckers Posts Heartfelt Social Media Message
But, as Bueckers puts it in her caption, she wants the positives of her rookie season to outweigh the negatives.
"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year," Bueckers wrote. "Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
Bueckers ended her post with one of her most-used Bible scriptures, thus drawing a fitting conclusion to the now-viral photo dump.
"Proverbs 16:9
“The heart of man plans his way,
but the LORD establishes his steps.”
The post has been liked over 200,000 times in the last three hours, drawing in dozens of positive comments from teammates and fans alike. It's unclear what the potential of the post has at present, but what is clear is that the showering of support for Bueckers is extremely apparent
Former UConn Huskies teammate Aaliyah Edwards even gave a shout-out to Bueckers despite Edwards having to play against Bueckers at the pro level (Connecticut Sun vs. Wings).
"It’s only up from here," Edwards commented under Bueckers' post.
Bueckers showcased her dominance all season long despite the Wings' league-worst 10-34 finish. Bueckers kept a positive mindset despite the losses piling up, fully believing in the mission and vision of the team's hopeful turnaround.
Dallas won its final regular-season game against the Phoenix Mercury, snapping a lengthy losing skid that lasted nearly a month, even though Bueckers continued to play at a high level during the majority of the stretch.
With the focus shifting toward the offseason, Bueckers has momentum on her side. Not only did she win the WNBA's Rookie of the Year, but she also has a chance to become one of the city's premier sports figures in the coming years.
