Azzi Fudd matters more to Dallas Wings because of Paige Bueckers

The Dallas Wings could put the two UConn stars in their backcourt for the foreseeable future.

Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers reacts with teammates guard Ashlynn Shade and guard Azzi Fudd.
Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers reacts with teammates guard Ashlynn Shade and guard Azzi Fudd. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Dallas Wings are trying to decide who to take with the No. 1 overall pick and Azzi Fudd could be their girl.

Fudd just won a national championship with Wings guard Paige Bueckers last season and there's a legitimate chance that the two could reunite in the pros. CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney explained why Fudd's connection to the Wings might play a large role in how the draft shakes out.

"Much has been made of Bueckers and Fudd's romantic relationship, and that will continue to be a storyline throughout their careers, whether they wind up playing together in the WNBA or not. However, that should not overshadow the fact that their time at UConn together showed they have a strong chemistry on the floor," Maloney wrote. 

Bueckers knows where Fudd likes the ball and vice versa. Fudd's shooting would help open up the floor for Bueckers, who loves to operate in the mid-range. Though injuries limited them to 49 games together, they went 44-5 in Storrs and led the Huskies to the 2025 national championship. While most rookies would need time to learn how to play with their new teammates, Bueckers and Fudd could hit the ground running. That would not be an insignificant advantage. 

UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd
UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers and UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd. / Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Bueckers, Fudd could shape Wings backcourt

The dynamic duo of Bueckers and Fudd is proven on the college level, but that doesn't mean all that much in the pros in terms of results.

The Wings hope that Bueckers can be the key to a championship team someday, but they need to add the right players alongside her after that.

Bueckers and Fudd's chemistry in the past plays a role, but the Wings cannot use that as the only and ultimate reason they choose her over someone like Lauren Betts or Awa Fam, two players that could give them the frontcourt piece they need to be a contender someday.

