Before historic NIL offers, Paige Bueckers depended on her mom at UConn

Paige Bueckers spoke to Fortune as she revealed humble beginnings during the pre-NIL era at UConn.

Sep 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers has become more emotional in discussing her basketball upbringing, especially when it comes to her early years as a star on the UConn Huskies women's basketball team.

In a wide-ranging interview from Fortune Magazine, Bueckers recalled the stark contrast between the pre-NIL era and the NIL era of today's collegiate athletics scene. The results are rather surprising, especially considering Bueckers' current stardom level as the face of the Dallas Wings.

Bueckers' net worth is $1.5 million, a far cry from a story she told where just four years ago, she struggled to make ends meet after maxing out her college stipend fund, she said.

Paige Bueckers Underwent Financial Hardship Before NIL Fame

Bueckers opened up about her finance
This led to Bueckers' mom, Amy Fuller, stepping in. Fuller's credit card became Bueckers', which was temporary.

"So, she [Fuller] wasn’t really happy about that,” Bueckers said. "Then [name, image, and likeness] came into place, and then my mom [got] her credit card back.”

Things began to fall into place for the UConn star. Deals came, as did celebrity run-ins with people she once dreamed of meeting. This included Kyrie Irving, among others.

"He's been my player growing up and I'd always looked up to him and he has just like a really unique journey and story,” Bueckers told People Magazine about Irving. “And I feel like he's misunderstood sometimes. And for me, it was like for him to still be authentically himself and not care about other people's opinion, like that's something that I really admired growing up."

With her sophomore WNBA season looming and the Wings in the midst of a rebuild, Bueckers said she couldn't be happier with how her life has unfolded thus far. The sky is the limit, as she said the childhood version of herself would be immensely proud.

Paige Bueckers Opens Up About "Childhood Dreams"

Bueckers remains motivated by legends
“I just feel like I'm living out my childhood dreams and I just pinch myself sometimes,” Bueckers said.

As for the team itself, the Wings have their season finale Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury, with tip set for 8 p.m. ET. Dallas (9-34) has lost 10 in a row dating to Aug. 12, while the Mercury (27-16) has dropped back-to-back games and sits as the third-best team in the Western Conference behind only the streaking Las Vegas Aces (29-14) and conference leader Minnesota Lynx (33-10).

While Dallas' season will come to an end Thursday night, Bueckers stardom is nothing to overshadow.

