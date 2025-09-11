Dallas Wings could be fired after season finale vs. Phoenix Mercury
Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes could be coaching his final game for the franchise in the season finale at home against the Phoenix Mercury.
The first-year head coach has accrued the worst record in the WNBA this season while showing signs of struggles throughout the season. However, Clutch Points contributor Joey Mistretta believes the Wings shouldn't fire Koclanes despite his mere nine wins on the season.
"I get it. Fans are frustrated. However, the Wings moved on from Latricia Trammell following the '24 campaign. Firing head coaches in back-to-back seasons is never a great look," Mistretta wrote.
"It would be one thing if the Wings failed to find success while having other stars remain in the lineup alongside [Paige] Bueckers. However, with the injury concerns impossible to ignore, giving Koclanes and the current coaching staff one more chance makes sense.
"If the Wings start slow once again in 2026 and it becomes clear that Koclanes isn't the right fit, then there will be a difficult discussion to be had. For the purpose of clarity, I'm not saying the Wings should ignore Koclanes' difficulties as a head coach if they continue into next season. The point I'm making is that Koclanes should be given one more chance to prove he can get the job done in Dallas."
Koclanes on hot seat for Wings
The Wings would be justified in firing Koclanes because the team just hasn't responded well to his leadership. Change needs to happen, which could be replacing Koclanes with somebody else.
However, the young Wings need some continuity to develop, so keeping Koclanes would ensure that the group has a chance to play another season in the same system to give them a better chance to succeed.
If it doesn't work after another season, then the Wings will have full reason to fire Koclanes and go in a different direction.
