Wings flying up in latest WNBA power rankings
The Dallas Wings are coming in on the halfway point in their season and things are beginning to click a little more.
After starting 1-11, the team is 5-2 in its last seven games, which is an encouraging sign for growth.
After being in the bottom of the barrel for most of the season, the Wings clocked in at No. 11 out of 13 in the most recent power rankings from CBS Sports writer Jack Maloney.
Wings moving up in power rankings
"After two wins this week, including one where they held the Dream to a season-low 55 points, the Wings have quietly won four of their last six," Maloney wrote.
"Paige Bueckers sat out of their victory over the Mystics on Saturday with a knee issue, but Chris Koclanes said it was "precautionary." Their other rookies, Aziaha James and JJ Quinerly, each scored 15 points in that game, and have had some nice moments as of late."
The only two teams to rank below the Wings were the Los Angeles Sparks and the rebuilding Connecticut Sun.
The more Paige Bueckers continues to get comfortable to life in the WNBA, the better things will be for the Wings moving forward.
Once Arike Ogunbowale (thumb), DiJonai Carrington (rib) and Maddy Siegrist (knee) recover from their injuries, the Wings will only continue to grow from there.
The Wings will be off for the Fourth of July Weekend, but return to action for a three-game road trip next week against the Phoenix Mercury (Mon.), Chicago Sky (Wed.) and Indiana Fever (Sun.).
