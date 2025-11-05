Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers gives honest review of new-look UConn Huskies
Dallas Wings soon-to-be second-year guard Paige Bueckers has fully moved on from her days as the face of UConn women's basketball.
Capping off her college career with a national title last spring, the Huskies are beginning to adjust to life without her. Bueckers seems rather confident UConn is going to remain elite without her.
"Definitely weird," Bueckers said about not suiting up for UConn anymore. "Definitely like a surreal feeling of just being in a different position, watching from a different perspective. Not being yelled at when a UConn game is on. So, it's all different vibes, but I'm very happy to be here. Very excited to watch [the Louisville game] from this perspective."
Bueckers said UConn has every right to be mentioned as the nation's best team with the possibility of returning to the Final Four for one explicit reason.
READ MORE: Why Sandy Brondello chose Toronto Tempo over Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers Shares Biggest Change With UConn Women's Basketball
"It's their depth that allows them to play extremely fast," Bueckers said. "You see them picking up full court, 94-feet so far up to that point. So, it's the depth. The different versatile lineups that we can have out on the floor. They're shooting the ball really well. Defensively, a great Louisville team [being held] to nine points in the first quarter is a great start."
The Huskies prevailed in their season opener, 79-66.
Bueckers did have some words of wisdom for Azzi Fudd, who began her final collegiate season with the Huskies. The pair remains in a very public relationship.
"Just focus on what matters," Bueckers said. "Just focus on the team. Focus on being present. I think that's sort of the mindset we had our entire last year [playing together]. What I've embodied, what she is learning to embody is staying present. Staying where your feet are. There's a lot of outside voices. A lot of outside expectations, lots of pressures. But if you focus on where you are in the moment, all of that [outside stuff] is just noise."
Meanwhile, Bueckers is on a bit of a different trajectory. She is coming off a WNBA Rookie of the Year season to kickstart her professional basketball career and is going to be tasked with working under new leadership, coach Jose Fernandez.
Fernandez was hired as Chris Koclanes' replacement, hoping to restore order to a franchise that hasn't had much success within the last decade or so.
While Bueckers didn't comment about Fernandez directly, it's evident that she wants the Wings to return to national prominence.
READ MORE: Jose Fernandez hire could lead Dallas Wings to surprise WNBA Draft choice
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.