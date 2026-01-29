Wings' Paige Bueckers on Her Way To Unrivaled Honor at League's Midseason
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been off to a tremendous start to her Unrivaled career. Halfway through the season, she's tied for first in assists, is fourth in scoring, and has been a great rebounder for a guard. With 7 games remaining, she has her team, Breeze BC, sitting with a 4-3 record, which is tied for third in the league.
While she may not be on the production pace that Chelsea Gray is on, she's undoubtedly a lock for All-Unrivaled First Team, per Cat Ariail of SB Nation's Swish Appeal, as long as she continues performing at this level.
"On the First Team, Unrivaled’s GOAT [Chelsea Gray] has to be joined by the Baby GOAT, Breeze’s Paige Bueckers," Ariail wrote. "It was easy to think that Paige would be good in Unrivaled. But this good?
"Like Gray for Rose, Bueckers is responsible for being the do-it-all offensive engine for her club—and she’s firing on all cylinders. Bueckers sits atop the league’s assist leaderboard with Gray, and she even has two fewer turnovers than the Point Gawd. Paige also is a top-five scorer with just under 24 points per game. She’s one of the best rebounding guards at Unrivaled, grabbing 7.4 boards per game. And although she finally missed a couple, the Free Throw Challenge champ leads Unrivaled with 20 made free throws.
"And most importantly, Bueckers has Breeze, Unrivaled’s youngest team, right in the middle of the playoff race."
MVP May Be Slightly Out of the Question, But This Will Still Add to Impressive Year for Paige Bueckers
It'll be hard for Bueckers to overcome the season that Chelsea Gray is having, as she's averaging a ridiculous 29 PPG, 6.4 APG, and 5.0 RPG. But Bueckers isn't too far behind, and finishing on the First Team would be an incredible accomplishment for her busy year.
Since March of 2025, Bueckers has won a college national championship at UConn while being a First-Team All-American, was selected first overall in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, was a WNBA All-Star Starter, won WNBA Rookie of the Year, was named to the All-WNBA Second Team, and has now had this success in Unrivaled. That's as impressive an individual year gets.
Paige Bueckers and Breeze BC will have their next game against Phantom BC on Friday as the Unrivaled League hits the road for Philadelphia.
