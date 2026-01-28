Paige Bueckers' Wings vs. Caitlin Clark's Fever Season Opener Among Biggest WNBA Matchups
While the Dallas Wings and the rest of the WBA are still trying to figure out if they can reach a new collective bargaining agreement by the start of the season, the team is counting down the days to its season opener against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.
The Wings opened the season on the road against the Fever, and ESPN writer Kendra Andrews believes it is one of the 10 biggest games of the season.
"The league's four most recent No. 1 picks match up as Indiana's Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston host Dallas' Paige Bueckers and the 2026 No. 1 pick (Bueckers' former UConn teammate Azzi Fudd is the projected No. 1 pick in ESPN's mock draft). Clark played in just one of the four matchups between the two teams last season because of injury. But for their first game of the year, this will be a display of some of the league's brightest young talent," Andrews wrote.
Wings vs. Fever Has High Stakes in WNBA Season Opener
The Wings struggled last season, winning just 10 games, so they will be looking for a way to get the 2026 campaign started off on the right foot. The matchup will also likely feature the debut of the number one overall pick in the WNBA draft, whether it be Spanish forward Awa Fam, UCLA center Lauren Betts, or UConn guard Azzi Fudd.
Meanwhile, the Fever are coming off of a trip to the semifinals in the WNBA playoffs and the team hopes to use this season to finally get over the hump and into the Finals. Clark spent most of last season hurt, so the Fever hope they have better injury luck this year.
Tip-off between the Wings and the Fever is scheduled for Saturday, May 9, at 1:00 p.m. ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.