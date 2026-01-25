Wings Star Paige Bueckers Dominates Once Again as Breeze Down Lunar Owls
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is off to an impressive start to her Unrivaled League career. Her team, Breeze BC, now sits 4-2 after beating the Lunar Owls on Saturday evening, 75-68. As has been the case for most of the season, Bueckers was simply fantastic in this matchup.
Paige Bueckers went for 28 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, and 2 steals while shooting 10/17 from the floor. She did turn it over a little too often, coughing it up five times. But her scoring and passing make her one of the bigger threats in the league. She did finally miss two free throws, which were her first misses from the line this season. Luckily for her, it came after she had already won the league's free-throw challenge, which netted her $50,000.
Through six games, Breeze is tied for second in Unrivaled behind only Laces BC, who is 5-1 on the year, and their one loss was to Mist, and the next game will be a battle between Laces and Breeze. Bueckers is third in the league in scoring at 24.2 PPG, still a decent margin behind Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 28.2 PPG.
Bueckers is leading the league in assists at 6.8 APG, but Chelsea Gray isn't far behind at 6.2. Bueckers also leads the league in game-winners with 3.
In this game against the Lunar Owls, it wasn't just the Paige Bueckers show, as she got plenty of help from her teammates. Dominique Malonga had a big game as well, putting up 21 points and 8 rebounds. Rickea Jackson stuffed the stat sheet with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists. And Cam Brink came off the bench to give Breeze 12 points and 6 rebounds.
That was enough to outpace the Lunar Owls, who had Aaliyah Edwards produce an insane 23 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assists on an efficient 9/13 shooting. Marina Mabrey also had a productive game with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and Skylar Diggins wasn't far behind with 17 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Bueckers and Breeze BC will have their next game against the league-leading Laces BC on Monday at 8:45 p.m. EST. Fellow Dallas Wings star Maddy Siegrist is coming off a big game for Laces with 16 points on 7/9 shooting and 5 rebounds.
