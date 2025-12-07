Wings' Paige Bueckers returning to UConn draws hilarious response from Geno Auriemma
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers still has about another month before she starts playing in the Unrivaled League, so she's continuing to make the most of her offseason. She's back in Storrs, Connecticut, for the week, as the Huskies are set to play DePaul on Sunday and USC on December 13th.
Bueckers and Aaliyah Edwards have helped the team practice and get ready for these games, and it's probably been great for them to be back. Bueckers was back just a few weeks ago and helped them practice, where she finally got to be on the other end of Geno Auriemma's workouts.
But before these games, Auriemma commented on Bueckers and Edwards being back, and he continued his usual banter about the WNBA's Rookie of the Year.
"I don't think there was anything special about— I mean, it was great to see Aaliyah. It was great to see Aaliyah, because we hadn't seen her in a while, and she looks fantastic. I mean, it was great to have her here... The other one is like having Dennis the Menace back on campus.
"You know what's funny is, there's just a different vibe. Even today, there's just a different vibe when [Bueckers and Edwards are] there. It's great to reminisce on a lot of things. It's great to see that they haven't changed much, and yet, it's great to see how different they are, just in the short time that they've been away."
READ MORE: Analyst believes potential No. 1 pick could be 'perfect fit' for Dallas Wings
Paige Bueckers Enjoying Being a Practice Player for UConn
There are a few benefits for Bueckers continuing to go back to Storrs to practice with UConn. One is staying in shape for both the Unrivaled League and the WNBA. She wants to build off her great first season with the Wings, one that saw her win Rookie of the Year, be named to the All-WNBA Second Team, and make the All-Star Game as a starter. But she'll want to lead the Wings to more success than last year's 10-34 record.
It also keeps her close with her college coach, and you can tell they have a great relationship. When Bueckers returned in mid-November, this is what she had to say about being on the other side of practices.
"I was a practice player, so it was fun to kind of beat up on [Auriemma] and the team on the other side of things and not have to worry about him yelling at me. Just to be on the other side ... you really feel no pressure. You're out there just hooping having fun, and the other team is getting yelled at, so you're not really worried about anything. You can just go be free. I even had to yell at my practice squad teammates, because they were not locked in. So everybody can get it. Nobody's safe."
READ MORE: LSU's Flau'jae Johnson makes case for Dallas Wings to select her first overall
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.