Wings' Paige Bueckers speaks out on joining USA Basketball for training camp
Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has arrived in Durham, North Carolina, for USA Basketball training camp in preparation for the 2026 World Cup, and it could be a prelude to the 2028 Olympics. It's her first time representing the USA in six years at any level, and her first time as a professional.
“It's pretty surreal,” Bueckers said to the CT Insider. "To be back here representing my country in a way where this is every kid's dream, to be able to do that at the highest level on the national team, and to get that invite, it meant a whole lot. And it's truly an honor just to grow up watching all the legends before me play and represent the country in a great way and bring back that gold. It's something you aspire to be.”
One of Bueckers' idols, Sue Bird, is the team's managing director, so she'll be evaluating the 18 players who are there for training camp, which includes Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Sonia Citron, Aliyah Boston, Chelsea Gray, and more. There will also be a few college players there, as Lauren Betts and JuJu Watkins will be participating.
It's a great collection of talent, even with 10 players making their Senior National Team debut with this training camp. And it's a group of talent that Bueckers thinks she can learn from.
"There's so many great players here, and then the coaching staff as well," Bueckers started. "There's so many great people you can learn from. So, to be able to be here, build relationships, compete -- I think that's the highest form of respect, is to compete. And I think that's what we're all here to do, is compete, make each other better, learn each other, learn how to play with and off of each other, and learn what the USA basketball system is all about at the national team level.”
The 2026 Women's World Cup is set for September 4-13 in 2026, and will take place in Germany. The United States won the gold medal in 2024, beating France 67-66 in a thrilling matchup. They'll likely be the favorite once again in this World Cup, especially as Bueckers, Reese, Citron, and Clark get another year under their belts to get used to the professional levels.
