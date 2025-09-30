Dallas Wings pass on Paige Bueckers' girlfriend in WNBA mock draft
The Dallas Wings could have the No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft for a second consecutive season.
If they do, the Wings could reunite star guard Paige Bueckers with her UConn teammate and girlfriend off the court Azzi Fudd, but it isn't a guarantee. PFSN writer Tim Crean conducted a recent mock draft where the Wings selected UCLA center Lauren Betts instead of Fudd.
"While 2025 No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers was fantastic in her rookie campaign, the rest of the Wings were nothing special to build around," Crean wrote.
"UCLA’s Lauren Betts is 6’7″ and can dominate in the middle. She has excellent footwork and touch and averaged 20.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.9 blocks in her junior season with the Bruins.
"The Wings only managed 10 wins this season, but because of Bueckers, there is a lot of optimism around the team. Adding a low-post counterpoint to the star guard in Betts could quickly propel Dallas into the league’s upper echelon."
Wings take Betts over Fudd in mock draft
The Chicago Sky ended up trading the No. 2 overall pick in the mock draft to the Minnesota Lynx, who end up with Fudd.
"The rich get richer here as the 2025 No. 1 overall seed and potential WNBA champs come away with the second pick in the 2026 draft, thanks to a 2025 pre-draft trade where the Sky traded up to No. 11 to ultimately take Hailey Van Lith," Crean wrote.
"While the Lynx don’t have any significant needs, per se, their excellent guards, Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams, are both on the wrong side of 30. Getting another guard to help Napheesa Collier and DiJonai Carrington keep dominating in their primes."
It's a big decision between Fudd and Betts, the top two prospects in the draft.
While Fudd would bring an elite level of chemistry to the Wings backcourt, the team needs some size. Betts is the best frontcourt player in the draft and could give Bueckers a pick-and-roll partner for years in Dallas.
The Wings should be intrigued by the idea of Fudd and Bueckers in the backcourt, but they need to keep an eye on the team as a whole. That should lead them to taking Betts over Fudd if given the option of the two.
