Paige Bueckers' ex-teammate reveals what got her through devastating ACL injury
Paige Bueckers is more than just a WNBA star. She's an inspiration to those around her, even to those who no longer play with her anymore.
Her former college teammate, Nika Muhl, recently revealed that after suffering an ACL injury, it was Bueckers' mindset that helped Muhl get through a difficult time.
“Having in mind all of my previous teammates at UConn who have gone through this,” Muhl told ESPN. "Specifically, Paige, to see her go through it has shown me that I can do it too."
Muhl says that after going through the experience, she is grateful to Bueckers to lean on.
“When you are next to somebody every single day and you see them go through stuff like that, you get a different sense of appreciation for the game. You see how much they miss the game, and you don’t understand it until you’re in it,” Muhl said.
Bueckers has shown support for Muhl as their friendship goes back to their college years at UConn, even going as far as to send a message during Muhl's recovery.
"Nothing my twin can’t overcome. Gonna destroy this comeback journey! God speed," Bueckers wrote at the time.
Even though the pair has not played together since college, Bueckers has forged her own WNBA path thus far as she won WNBA Rookie of the Year Honors despite the Wings having one of the league's worst records with just 10 wins to show for it. It was a season largely dictated by Bueckers' dominant play in several categories, while also showcasing how much help the Wings may actually need to dig themselves out of the Western Conference's basement next spring.
It is unclear whether Bueckers and Muhl have maintained their friendship since they went their separate ways, but Bueckers seems pleased with the progress she has made in her WNBA career thus far.
“I wish I could go and tell everybody’s stories,” Bueckers said. “So many people getting their first opportunity in the league, to be able to share that with them. Just how much we’ve stuck together through it all, how close we’ve gotten, how much adversity we’ve been through. I’ve been through a lot of adversity at UConn, and you see the progression and the strength that builds for you individually and collectively. That does a lot in the long run.”
Nonetheless, though, Bueckers remained humble, as did Muhl, in times of adversity.
