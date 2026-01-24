Wings Face Difficult Commissioner's Cup Schedule
The Dallas Wings have their schedule for the upcoming season, which includes 44 games, but six of them are a little different as they are part of the league's Commissioner's Cup.
Here's a look at the seven games the Wings will play in the league's in-season tournament:
June 1 vs. Seattle Storm
The Wings begin their Western Conference Tour as they host the Storm on the first night of Commissioner's Cup play. This will give them the chance to set the tone early and start things off with a win. The game will pit last year's number one overall pick Paige Bueckers against the number two overall pick Dominique Malonga.
June 5 at Los Angeles Sparks
The Wings will then travel to face off against the Sparks in Los Angeles. Point guard Kelsey Plum and her team should provide a tough challenge for the Wings. There is also hope that Sparks center Cameron Brink will be healthy for the whole season, which was not the case in 2025.
June 9 at Minnesota Lynx
The game against the Lynx could be a battle between the top two picks in the 2026 WNBA Draft, assuming Minnesota keeps their pick. The Lynx were the number one team in the regular season last year and they could be making another run at a potential title.
June 11 vs. Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury ended up in the WNBA finals last season, so this game should be a big test for Bueckers and the Wings.
June 13 at Portland Fire
The Wings will continue their Commissioners Cup run as they face off against the Expansion Fire in Portland.
June 15 vs. Las Vegas Aces
After a trip to the Pacific Northwest, the Wings will head home to face off against the defending champion Aces, who are led by MVP A'ja Wilson.
June 17 at Golden State Valkyries
The final game on the docket comes against the Valkyries in San Francisco. This game could determine who advances in the Commissioners Cup, so it should be a big game for both teams.
Stick with WingsGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Wings throughout the offseason.