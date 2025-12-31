Wings star Paige Bueckers earns well-deserved honor after historic WNBA rookie season
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers secured a major off-court win two days after Christmas, becoming the Outsports Female Athlete of the Year.
Bueckers, 24, can’t seem to go wrong these days as the outlet highlighted all of her accomplishments thus far.
“Bueckers was practically a shoo-in for WNBA’s Rookie of the Year, as she led all rookies in total points, points per game, total assists and assists per game,” Charlie Smith noted. “She was a first-year WNBA All-Star starter and elevated a Wings team that, despite not making the playoffs, gave hope for a bright future ahead.”
Bueckers’ acceptance of being an openly gay female athlete is also of note, which serves as a reminder that sports can be an outlet for everyone regardless of how they identify themselves.
“Bueckers, only a rookie, and [Azzi] Fudd, now in her last year at UConn, have shown by example that it is okay to be exactly who you are,” Smith wrote.
Bueckers’ accolades speak for themselves. It’s clear she’s forging her own path as her career progresses, and this is simply another checkmark to add to her immense popularity and credibility as a public figure.
"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year🙏🏼Process over results.," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. "Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them🤞🏼Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
Whether she keeps it up remains to be seen, but given her importance of community relationships while branding herself properly on social media, it appears she is on the right path to a successful career.
“I think it's just one of my values of giving back and giving back to the community, the people who have done so much for me, [and] also people who are less fortunate than me,” Bueckers told World Exposure Report. “I grew up never having to worry about putting food on my plate or [which] basketball court to play on…not everybody is as fortunate [as I am], so partnering with a lot of the people that I have, they have the same ideals and the same values as me…to be able to work with people who have the same goals as mine, it’s been great to do that.”
Next spring, we’ll find out how much more Bueckers’ stock will rise. It's safe to assume it will be a significant leap.
