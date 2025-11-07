Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers featured in perfect commercial in time for Christmas
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is back in the national spotlight once again, and it is still somehow related to basketball.
Bueckers will enter her sophomore WNBA season next spring following a successful WNBA Rookie of the Year outing despite her team only securing 10 wins on the season.
The New Haven Register reported Thursday that Bueckers would be gracing television screens sooner than later in a Dick's Sporting Goods commercial. But it isn't just any commercial. In fact, it's probably the most appropriate commercial spot given the time of year vastly approaching: the holiday season.
Paige Bueckers Collaborates With Dick's Sporting Goods
While 20 days remain until Thanksgiving, 48 days remain until Christmas Day. Therefore, there is still plenty of time to finish holiday shopping, house decorations, or any other means that make a family's holiday tradition unique to them.
It may just come with an assist from Bueckers, who starred in the 30-second commercial alongside professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, NBA star Draymond Green, and NFL wideout CeeDee Lamb.
Bueckers earned her spot on the "Nice List" just by winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award, which earned her new Nike gear as she motioned a three-pointer upon walking away from the makeshift Santa character. Lamb also joined Bueckers, while Green was denied because, well, he's Draymond Green.
"In the flesh," a confident Bueckers said after Santa greeted her.
Santa, with a smile, got Bueckers perked up.
"Swish-mas came early this year," he said as Bueckers walked away.
Bueckers remains excited about where the Wings stand in their immediate future.
“Once you get a couple games under your belt, you learn what your team needs from you, how to navigate the pros, the pace, the physicality,” Bueckers told Dallas Hoops Journal. “My confidence kept growing throughout the season thanks to teammates and coaches pouring into me. I’m most proud of everything — how we handled adversity, how we stayed together, how we showed resilience and fight. You can’t teach that. We embodied it as a team and coaching staff.”
The Wings have a new coach in Jose Fernandez, formerly of USF, who has every intention of fixing the franchise.
“I had a great situation,” Fernandez told reporters. “I could have retired there, stayed there for the rest of my coaching career. I came here to win because I believe in ownership, I believe in the franchise and I believe in the front office and the partnership that we're going to have to be successful here.”
