Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers inks 'dream collab' with recognizable toy brand
Paige Bueckers continues to have a banner year as 2025 comes to a close.
From winning the WNBA Rookie of the Year after being selected No. 1 overall to becoming a pioneer in UConn women’s basketball lore forever, Bueckers added another feather to her cap: a childhood favorite.
For those who know Bueckers’ hobbies well, one is LEGO. Bueckers took to Instagram to make it official on Tuesday.
Bueckers revealed that she had been looking forward to this partnership for quite some time. With it finally being a reality, she was able to celebrate her achievements with over three million followers on her Instagram.
This partnership is part of a long list of relationships. She has captivated over the years with the iconic toy brand being the next one.
“A true dream collab," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. “So excited to partner with the @lego Group to empower creativity through play!"
Paige Bueckers Continues To Grow Her Public Image
Bueckers’ excitement rubbed off on her three million Instagram followers as over 100,000 people liked her announcement.
This wasn’t her only partnership announcement in the last month, as Hasbro earned Bueckers’ trust to play its new game series.
“I was excited. I grew up playing the classic Connect 4 so the opportunity to play the new Connect 4 Frenzy and to do it with Maddy, made it even better,” Bueckers told Dallas Wings On SI.
Bueckers now has a chance to channel another passion. Perhaps, she may be able to do it while balancing her time within the community.
“I am still new to the area and want to continue to build my relationship with the community and become really integrated,” Bueckers said. “To be able to give back to a place that already believes and supports me so much is amazing.”
With support behind her, she can now hone in on brand enhancement while still getting ready for the basketball season to start. Her debut in the Unrivaled League will start on January 5th, and she has a chance to make a run with the talent around her.
