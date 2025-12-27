Has Wings star Paige Bueckers' new Nike logo been revealed?
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is one of the rising young superstars in basketball, continuing to grow her brand now that she's at the professional level. She was one of the biggest stars at the college level, where she was able to take advantage of the new NIL rules that allow college athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness.
And Bueckers has been swimming through the endorsements recently. One of her bigger deals is with Nike, where she unveiled a player exclusive (PE) of the GT Hustle model while she was at UConn.
Part of that design featured a hint at what could possibly be her signature logo, with her initials PB in the shape of a bucket.
Nike now seems to be taking that one step further, and according to the X/Twitter account Sneaker & Streetwear Legal Services, they have filed for the trademark for that logo, citing it to be used for "Footwear, headwear, t-shirts, shirts, sweatshirts," and more.
The logo comes from her nickname, "Paige Buckets," but fans don't seem to be loving the logo. Bueckers does get buckets, and she won the WNBA Rookie of the Year, was an All-Star Starter, and won the national championship at UConn all in the same year, but people are feeling let down by this logo.
WNBA, Dallas Wings Fans React to Paige Bueckers Nike Logo
"Man that feels forced..." @SunsUniTracker
"That will 100% take the title of worst WBB logo, holy s**t it’s bad." -808sandtacos
"Paige Bueckers branded stuff would slap, but… I absolutely hate this logo" -@JustMikesCards
"This is the logo from her GT Hustles PEs. I like the other logo with the P5 that looks like a B when combined with the P for PB5 better. But I'll take anything Paige!" -@ComicDramaTV
"I swear Nike used to be good at this" -@MarshallErick16
"paige you my dawg. this is the worst logo in the history of sports." -@problemsthots
"This logo is the definition of doing too much dot com." -@Slame333
"Good thought not good optically. A bucket is the cousin of a trash can" -@Jay_Evvrryday
"Guess peebee isn’t Nikes favorite after all cause this logo sucks" -@SarahClark64154
"And just like that, [Caitlin Clark] no longer has the worst logo." -@507LindaALeudo
