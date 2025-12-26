Unlikely Instagram post may have stunned Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings fans over Drake
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was back in the spotlight over the holidays, but it wasn't like moments of the past, such as taking in an NBA game or traveling.
Instead, Bueckers was a small part of a now-viral Instagram post featuring the rapper Drake reviewing his year of inconsistent misses in the sports gambling realm, albeit indirectly.
"Can we end my roughest gambling year on a good note?? I want to MAXWIN and share 10% of it with you. Go to @stake to find out how you can enter to win that pot. 3 streams BACK 2 BACK 2 BACK this SUNDAY MONDAY AND TUESDAY 🤑💰," Drake wrote.
Paige Bueckers Eyes Drake Shoutout
Bueckers saw a different post of Drake's, which validated his initial motivation as he wished his followers, "And to all a good night." Bueckers was featured in this post, however, potentially teasing his excitement to bet on some "Unrivaled" basketball.
Bueckers said she is excited to return to the court upon speaking to reporters at Unrivaled's Media Day.
"It's the same game we all know and love, and to have another opportunity to play that and with Phee [Napheesa Collier] and Stewie [Breanna Stewart] being the founders, you just want to support the women who came before you. To see the next generation... I think it's really important," Bueckers said.
It's unclear whether Drake will be in attendance at any of Bueckers' games, but she has done her best to make herself a known celebrity while showing her human side.
"Thank you God for an amazing rookie year," Bueckers wrote on Instagram. "Process over results. Unconditional joy and gratitude, so much to be thankful for. Love my squad, they all deserve Teammates of the Year in my book, nothing is possible without them. Now let’s keep on keeping on. Go wings!"
It's clear Bueckers continues to gain attention in every way imaginable. She's clearly using her platform for good, and if Drake is engaged, that certainly identifies her brand presence is working.
It's inevitable it will continue, both on and off the court, which should excite Wings fans as they beam with anticipation of a turnaround.
