How Wings' star Paige Bueckers just made massive WNBA history
The inevitable has finally happened for Dallas Wings rookie guard Paige Bueckers: taking home the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year Honors.
Bueckers, a former UConn Huskies women’s basketball standout who was selected No. 1 overall by the Wings, quickly asserted herself into the role of a franchise player. Despite Dallas’s 10-34 finish, Bueckers was dominant in several statistical categories.
Even the WNBA social pages couldn’t help but marvel at Bueckers’ dominance.
Paige Bueckers Stands Alone As WNBA's Best Rookie
“Averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, 3.9 RPG, Bueckers led the Wings as one of the most dynamic rookies the league has ever seen,” the post read.
Bueckers has remained humble all season despite the shortcomings on the court. After the regular season finale against the Phoenix Mercury, Bueckers reassured Wings fans that consistent winning would follow in the near future.
“We want to keep building something very special here,” Bueckers said last Thursday.
Bueckers said that it will take patience, but is confident a turnaround is near.
Paige Bueckers Sends Plea To Dallas Wings Fans
“The results are coming,” Bueckers said. “I promise you. Just stick with us.”
For now, the offseason for the Wings is officially underway. Several questions remain, including the status of coach Chris Koclanes.
Bueckers says she trusts the rebuild the Wings are part of, backing her teammates and coach.
“We handled adversity, stayed together, showed resilience and fight. You can’t teach that,” Bueckers told reporters, via Dallas Hoops Journal.
Record aside, Bueckers has begun to make her mark as a WNBA star. Therefore, her future couldn’t be brighter. She wants her teammates to see the same.
“I wish I could go and tell everybody’s stories,” Bueckers said. “So many people getting their first opportunity in the league, to be able to share that with them. Just how much we’ve stuck together through it all, how close we’ve gotten, how much adversity we’ve been through. I’ve been through a lot of adversity at UConn, and you see the progression and the strength that builds for you individually and collectively. That does a lot in the long run.”
And, in the long run, Bueckers' spirit will only pay dividends in the years ahead as the Wings push toward removing themselves from the WNBA's basement, much less the Western Conference, in the years ahead. It will be up to Bueckers, however, to help continue to carry her teammates forward toward their individual goals and collectively as a team.
Come next season, Wings basketball intends to be different – bit it begins and ends with Bueckers.
