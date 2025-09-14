Paige Bueckers stands in the paint for WNBA's CBA negotiations
The WNBA is likely headed for a lockout this offseason as the current CBA expires on Halloween, and the league and the players' union seem to be on different planets in terms of being close to a deal. These negotiations have been ongoing all season, including during All-Star Weekend, when more than 40 players attended a negotiation meeting that did not go well.
Players have since made it clear that they think they deserve to be paid more, and Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers is no exception. She talked about it following the team's season-ending win over the Phoenix Mercury.
"We're very grateful for the people who paved the way before us, who have given this opportunity for us to play, and continue to make money, continue to help the game grow," Bueckers started. "And then it's all about the next generation, and what we feel like the game, and the trajectory it's growing in, and what the women in this league deserve. We just sacrifice so much.
"We just believe we're a huge part in this, and we just believe we should be rewarded that way. And to have that support from the fans, and from people who are outside of the game as well, it means a lot."
Paige Bueckers Expected to Play in Unrivaled League
The Unrivaled 3-on-3 league will be entering its second season in 2026, and Paige Bueckers will be playing in it. She signed a three-year deal earlier in 2025, which includes an equity deal in the league as well. This will be her first season participating in it, as she was still at UConn during the league's first year. But she'll make more in the first season of this league than she will in her entire WNBA rookie contract.
She'll be one of the premier faces this year, though teams won't be selected until the end of the month. Some stars like A'ja Wilson and Kelsey Plum are still unconfirmed for the roster, but others like Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart should be back. Wings star Arike Ogunbowale also participated last season.
