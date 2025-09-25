NBA legend marvels over Paige Bueckers' greatness in wake of WNBA ROTY award
Soon-to-be second-year Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is already beginning to receive love from some of sports' most iconic names.
One of those, of course, is NBA legend Dwyane Wade. Wade isn't just one of the league's most beloved stars of the past decade-plus or so, but remains a part-owner with the Chicago Sky franchise and wants to eventually expand his vastly growing network to establish a friendship with Bueckers down the line.
In a new edition of "The Timeout," Wade is incredibly impressed with Bueckers' rise to stardom and is excited to watch her career unfold.
Paige Bueckers May Have A New Friend Soon
“I don’t know Paige Bueckers, everybody," Wade said. "I’m just a real big fan. But like she just looked cool to me, bro. Like, I want to be her friend. She just looked that kind of cool. It’s just the beginning of her pro career and all the awards that she’s going to be up for.”
Wade says Bueckers' recognition is well-deserved, proclaiming her as a possible future WNBA GOAT.
“You know, just the way she played the game," Wade said. "It’s seamless. It’s effortless. You know what I mean? And I just can’t wait to continue to watch the journey.
Wade was even more impressed with the way she uses her self-confidence to win at all costs, highlighting a now-viral video with Kelsey Plum that made him a fan of Bueckers.
Bueckers vs. Plum Sparked D-Wade's Interest
"I remember the clip that went viral where she was talking to Kelsey Plum about, ‘I will put you right there on that block and I’m going to hit you and I’m going to go over top of you on the shoulder,’ right?’ She was letting her know,” Wade said.
Wade remembered freaking out after watching the clip, revealing that he was instantly seeking out Bueckers after having little idea who she was.
"So it was really cool because at the time it was like, who is this little cocky rookie coming in telling Kelsey that, ‘I’ll put your little bitty ass on that block?'” Wade said.
Bueckers wound up winning the WNBA's Rookie of the Year Award despite the Wings continuing to struggle in the win-loss column. The offseason is now fully underway, as Bueckers has a chance to elevate her game and become one of Dallas' most sought-after athletes, regardless of sport.
For Wade, though, he has grown to like Bueckers with the potential of a friendship taking off in the near future.
