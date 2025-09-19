Paige Bueckers joins icons in WNBA history after winning Rookie of the Year
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers was recently given the WNBA's Rookie of the Year award after a historic first professional season, averaging 19.2 PPG, 5.4 APG, and 3.9 RPG. She already looks like one of the brightest stars in the WNBA, and could be well on her way to becoming the face of the league.
With the award, Buckers joined an elite company of players who won a national championship, were drafted first overall, and won the Rookie of the Year. Her company? Only Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, and Tina Charles. Not too shabby.
All of those other players would go on to make at least seven All-Star Games and have a combined five MVP awards, as well as multiple scoring titles, Defensive Player of the Year awards, and many other accolades. Essentially, Bueckers is already off to a Hall-of-Fame-worthy start to her career.
As long as she stays healthy, Bueckers will continue that Hall of Fame pace. Her college career may already be good enough to place her in the Hall, as it encompasses all basketball accomplishments, not just professional.
Chance at Further WNBA History Ruined by Bad Voters for Paige Bueckers
Bueckers received 70 votes for the Rookie of the Year, just two short of becoming the unanimous winner. Those other two votes went to Washington Mystics guard Sonia Citron, whose numbers didn't even compare to Bueckers'. But there was a late media and fan push for Citron for whatever reason, and it worked on two voters.
The same thing happened to Caitlin Clark last year, who fell one vote shy of getting the unanimous vote, with the lone vote going to Angel Reese. There have only been five unanimous winners in WNBA history, and for Bueckers and Clark to not add to that mark is a little embarrassing for voters. They were clearly the best rookies in their respective seasons.
Bueckers will now look to improve the Dallas Wings' record next season from the abysmal 10-34 record they had in her rookie season. That will be her main focus heading into her sophomore year in the WNBA as the Wings look to surround her with more talent.
